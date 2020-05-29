Video: Locked in Hellsend – Part 1

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Filmed and edited by Thomas Sandell

Although the pandemic has put nearly everything (including racing in Europe) on hold, the Trails Crew locked in Hellsend compound in Stellenbosch, South Africa have still been able to do what they love. Namely, throwing around dirt and wheeled vehicles.

