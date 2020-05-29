Video: Locked in Hellsend – Part 1

Just your average South African quarantine hijinks.

May 29, 2020 By

Although the pandemic has put nearly everything (including racing in Europe) on hold, the Trails Crew locked in Hellsend compound in Stellenbosch, South Africa have still been able to do what they love. Namely, throwing around dirt and wheeled vehicles.

Filmed and edited by Thomas Sandell

Additional filming: Justin Novella, Duran Van Eeden, Ryan Franklin, Theo Erlangsen.

Logo designed by: Justin Novella

Title Animation: Duran Van Eeden

