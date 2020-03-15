Matt Hunter and his son Robbie stole our hearts three years ago in “Little Trail Hunter,” a touching edit that showcased the simple pleasures of a father and son bikepacking trip near Kamloops. In “Little Trail Hunter: Part Two,” Hunter and Robbie return, but this time with little brother and mom along for the ride. Part two will make you smile just as big as the original.

