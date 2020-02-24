Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Four mountain bike legends riding at BikePark Wales for the good times not the race times!

*Please note the above video contains references to performance enhancing drug use, questionable use of the world schralp, childish behaviour and an unbleepable use of the F word… Peaty’s bar tab emptied the marketing budget so the production unit couldn’t afford to bleep all the swearing.*