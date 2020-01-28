Mountain biking has its meccas—explored territories like Moab, Utah, and Sedona, Arizona. But venture out of the contiguous United States—beyond Whistler, British Columbia—and you’ll find the last frontier: Alaska.

Using the Canyon Neuron trail bike as a vehicle for discovery, join professional athlete/explorer KC Deane as he seeks hidden terrain in Fairbanks, Alaska.

A dual-sport athlete, Deane has traveled the planet in search of pristine terrain to ski and mountain bike—from China, Switzerland, Iceland, Canada, Europe and Japan. “Few places in the world have perfect flow,” says American KC Deane, “The trails of Fairbanks, Alaska, have that unique, effortlessly fun feeling.”

The Ester Dome trail network in America’s 49th state offer some of the best, lightly-trafficked, unfettered terrain within the North American continent. “It’s perfect singletrack,” says Deane. “The type of trails that are fun and fast for beginners—but traveling at higher speeds offers the ability to connect bigger, incredible features, like scrub bumps and doubles, even 30-foot gaps that most riders might not see along the way.”

Photo Credit: Greg Jacobs

Age: 35

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 180 lbs.

KC’s Setup

Frame: Canyon Neuron , size M

Tires: 29 x 2.6″

Bars: 810mm

Dropper post: 150mm (stock)

Photo Credit: Greg Jacobs

Produced/Filmed: Greg Jacobs

