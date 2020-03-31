Video: Joys of Two Wheels with Ronnie Renner & David Lieb

In the past few years, the lines between motocross and freeride mountain biking have blurred with events like Darkfest and the Fest Series. These gatherings push the limits of what’s possible on two wheels with riders going as big as their motorized counterpart. Just as we saw freeride moto come into the mainstream in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, we are currently enjoying similar exposure to slopestyle and freeride mountain bike competitions. Crankworx Joyride and Red Bull Rampage are entering the mainstream arena thanks to Redbull and NBC Sports, introducing a new generation of riders to these moto-inspired and moto-informed disciplines. Each sport has progressed year after year. Whether you’re into moto’s or bicycles – the one thing most every person who swings a leg over two wheels dreams about at some point in time is making ‘it’ – being a professional athlete, which is no easy feat. Here we show how those lines have blurred, with two riders, one at the early stages of a pro slopestyle career, and the other an X-Games legend now focused more on mentoring.

Ronnie Renner has built a career based around his passion for riding and become a household name in freestyle motocross for the past two decades with little to no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He holds the record as the most decorated X-Games MotoX step up rider to date and has been an influential player in the evolution of freeride/freestyle motocross as we know it. He has also helped foster up and coming talent through the years, sharing his passion for fun on two wheels with anyone who’s willing to partake in the joys that fuel his life, and ultimately his dream.

Photo Credit: Burke Lawrence

David Lieb is an up and coming slopestyle athlete with the precision and bag of tricks to be a real threat on the FMB world tour. Starting his 2020 season off with a bang, Lieb saw himself in the mix with the top names of the sport at Crankworx Rotorua, taking 4th in Dual Speed & Style in his first competition appearance since making it onto the Factory GT Wings program earlier this year. Coming from bike shop GROM with an extensive background in BMX and riding motocross for fun, to factory rider for both Industry Nine & GT Bikes, he’s well on his way to make his dreams come to fruition of making career through riding.

It’s times like these that we are actually able to take a moment to think about what really matters to us, what fuels you, why you got into bikes, or that maybe you do want to pursue your dreams. Whether riding is a family ordeal, social activity, or strictly personal – when you’re able to – get outside and do what makes you feel alive.