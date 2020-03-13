Video: Joel Anderson Flows and Mows in ‘Supracush’

Best way to show off your new grips? Bar drags and underhand landers.

March 13, 2020 By

Get on board with Joel Anderson for his first ride on the new DEITY Supracush Grips and enjoy some classic UK action brought to you by Unieed Creative! Make sure to check out the full line of DEITY Grips at deitycomponents.com and enjoy the ride!

Filmed/Edited: Unieed LTD Creative

joel anderson
Photo Credit: Unieed LTD Creative
Classic UK.
supracush
Photo Credit: Unieed LTD Creative
Joel’s new grip of choice.
joel anderson
Photo Credit: Unieed LTD Creative
Suprasteeze.

Click here for more on the new Suprachush grips.

