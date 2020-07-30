Video: Joe Smith – Raw from the Door
Flying loam.
All the riding raw, straight from Joe Smith’s door.
Joe’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jsmithdh
Peny’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearepeny
