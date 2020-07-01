Ines Thoma and Max Schumann have a great idea. Fancy a ride…? Why not. Get Ludo May and Joe Barnes involved and away we go on a global MTB ride!

All sections filmed and created individually during our different lockdowns and the final film laced together by Joe. No foreign travel for the first part of this summer halted any planned trips abroad so this was a great way to share some skids and have a laugh.

