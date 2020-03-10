Video: Isaac Wallen – Felton Feed

“Jasper and I tend to have way too much of a good time while stacking clips. Often using odd music that gets us going, and weird B-rolls throughout the experience. We never strive to make these for anyone or anything, or even have much of a narrative at all. Just to simply rip out to the woods and do what we love. Here’s our latest installment of art filmed on some of our little slices of paradise.” – Isaac Wallen

On the other side of the lens, Isaac shot the cover of BIKE’s March/April Issue, available now.