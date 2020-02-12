Video: Innes Graham – Racing Killed the Love

From elite racing to no mountain biking. Now, it's back to the joy.

February 12, 2020 By

For some, racing is everything. For others, its just a part of the whole picture. Innes Graham was at the peak of his game when he decided to take a step back from downhill racing. British Junior National Champion, British Elite National winner, but it just was’t doing it for him. Now, a long-awaited return. After a 3-4 year long hiatus from mountain biking, it was time to re-ignite an old flame.

Presented by Radon Bikes

Filmed / Directed / Edited by Max Rendall

Additional footage from Tom Caldwell & Glen Thomson.

