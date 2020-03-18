Video: Inception | The [ C L L C T V ] USA | Episode 1

“What is the CLLCTV? And what the hell happened to the vowels? Excellent questions. The CLLCTV is more than a team of riders. Yes, there are pros—like Braydon Bringhurst, Luca Cometti and Dante Silva. And, yes, sometimes they can be found eating burritos and manufacturing steeze on the trails near our Carlsbad, California, office and doing everything you’ll see in this video…

But the CLLCTV is also for anyone who loves to ride. Anyone who is obsessed with bikes, with staying out too late, pedaling further than is wise and blowing off work, school, good hygiene, and common sense in pursuit of that perfect line.

In short, it’s about the ride. And you’re invited. This video is just the beginning. Tune in…and stay tuned.” – Canyon

Video: :Taylor Sage