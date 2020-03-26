‘In Passing’ – A short film by Justin Olsen.
Time passes. Our time is short. Currently time seems to be an unwanted ally. Ultimately we will wish we’d had just a little bit more.
Watching time manifest itself upon a desert landscape, from moment to millennia, is fascinating. The entire history of its creation and demise is on display if you look closely. Having spent much time observing, exploring, and documenting this landscape has been a privilege for me, and the older I get the more aware of it I have become. It has cast it’s spell upon me, as it has many of us; for we know the wind will die out eventually, and the light will come.
This is a collection of moments captured over the course of the 2019 season while shooting for various projects. Some of these have been displayed elsewhere already. Many have not.
I hope you will take a moment to enjoy them.
Much love to all.
Featuring // Tyler McCaul, Jaxson Riddle, Andreu Lacondeguy, Graham Agassiz, Mike Giese, Kyle Norbraten, Joey Foresta, Dusty Wygle, Tara Gieger, Ethen Roberts, Reed Boggs, Cam Zink, Brandon Semenuk, Emil Johansson, Tom Van Steenbergen, Carson Storch, Brendan Fairclough
Music // Hillsack “11:59” used with permission
Narration // Alan Watts
A Dog’s Life with Brendan Fairclough – Episode Three – South Africa
Warp speed and land mines with Brendog and Pierron
Video: SANTA MUERTE - Urban Mountain Bike Riding in Ensenada
Culture, community and good times on two wheels.
Video: CHASE HER - Tomomi Nishikubo
Not the last time you'll hear this name, we think.
A Quick and Beautiful Reminder of What's Out There from H+I Adventures
Epics don't come easy, but they come
Video: The Downhill Battle That Nobody Will Forget
Bruni, Pierron and Hart turn Snowshoe from a race to a legend.
Video: Thomas Lapeyrie is the RIDER.404
Team not found, passion not lost.
Video: Commencal Welcomes Andreu Lacondeguy
The Catalan looking Furiously fast.
Sound off in the comments below!