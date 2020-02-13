Video: Ibiza on the Commencal Meta TR SX

“In a world where performance and racing are of the upmost importance to many, here at COMMENCAL we just want to carry on having fun! When designing this new META TR SX, we decided to put everything aside in order to make a bike that really represents us and this spirit that we believe is so important. We love to go out and pedal on our days off but what we’re really after is a mega ride back down the hill too! So, we’re not talking about a race model here, just a lively responsive bike where everything has taken a step up! It’s the perfect bike for everyday riding. Jumps, freeride, street, dirt or enduro… For those who want to ride harder and stronger and who think that enjoying oneself is most important, our new all-purpose TR is the one!” — Commencal Bikes