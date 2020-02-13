Video: Ibiza on the Commencal Meta TR SX
Ibiza: where 29" trail bikes double-flip and the party never ends.
“In a world where performance and racing are of the upmost importance to many, here at COMMENCAL we just want to carry on having fun! When designing this new META TR SX, we decided to put everything aside in order to make a bike that really represents us and this spirit that we believe is so important. We love to go out and pedal on our days off but what we’re really after is a mega ride back down the hill too! So, we’re not talking about a race model here, just a lively responsive bike where everything has taken a step up! It’s the perfect bike for everyday riding. Jumps, freeride, street, dirt or enduro… For those who want to ride harder and stronger and who think that enjoying oneself is most important, our new all-purpose TR is the one!” — Commencal Bikes
Bible Trail Guide: Park City Short-Travel Test Loop
A little bit of everything
Video: Out for a Rip with Joel Ducrot
We'll see you out on the (super sweet) trail after this one
How Long Until Finn Beats Loic? - Fast Life Season 3, Ep. 2
Camaraderie and competition as the 2019 DH circuit hits Ft. Bill and Le ...
Video: Innes Graham - Racing Killed the Love
From elite racing to no mountain biking. Now, it's back to the joy.
Sound off in the comments below!