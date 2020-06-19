Get Sneaky, Sour Patch and Corona Trail are the names of just a few of Bex’s creations hidden deep in the woods. As soon as lockdown was announced, Bex Baraona, Ibis Cycles EWS racer packed her bags and moved in with friends Martha and Chloe of Gowaan Gals. She’s been busy at work building a plethora of trails and posting regular entertaining content to YouTube.

Their longest trail timing in at 4 minutes in length, a fairly impressive feat around here. The trails are set on a backdrop of dark wet woodland but they offer the perfect mix of physicality and technicality for Bex’s training.

“The hill is 400m but that’s from the very top, but we don’t go down to sea level, most trails are 120m vertical and around 1km in length. The last two I’ve built were more training specific, a 10-minute sprint up a fire road dropping into a crazy gnarly trail cross-eyed, good training for the EWS. Sometimes I don’t plan the trail I just start digging, turn by turn feature by feature and see what the lands got…” – Bex Baraona

A big part of Bex’s life is Gowaan Gals, a not for profit organisation she set up with good friend Martha Gill, each year they do an annual event and they’re hoping it will happen this year.

“There’s no race result that comes close to how proud I feel about Gowaan, that probably sounds pretty deep but honestly we’ve set up a little company that essentially is getting other people riding bikes. Because we’re both women it gets people thinking “oh I can do that too” Sometimes I get more of a kick out of seeing people progress in a ride than riding myself. We’re hoping the timing of the festival will be perfect but we will just have to see what happens.” – Bex Baraona