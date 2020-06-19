Get Sneaky, Sour Patch and Corona Trail are the names of just a few of Bex’s creations hidden deep in the woods. As soon as lockdown was announced, Bex Baraona, Ibis Cycles EWS racer packed her bags and moved in with friends Martha and Chloe of Gowaan Gals. She’s been busy at work building a plethora of trails and posting regular entertaining content to YouTube.
Their longest trail timing in at 4 minutes in length, a fairly impressive feat around here. The trails are set on a backdrop of dark wet woodland but they offer the perfect mix of physicality and technicality for Bex’s training.
“The hill is 400m but that’s from the very top, but we don’t go down to sea level, most trails are 120m vertical and around 1km in length. The last two I’ve built were more training specific, a 10-minute sprint up a fire road dropping into a crazy gnarly trail cross-eyed, good training for the EWS. Sometimes I don’t plan the trail I just start digging, turn by turn feature by feature and see what the lands got…” – Bex Baraona
A big part of Bex’s life is Gowaan Gals, a not for profit organisation she set up with good friend Martha Gill, each year they do an annual event and they’re hoping it will happen this year.
“There’s no race result that comes close to how proud I feel about Gowaan, that probably sounds pretty deep but honestly we’ve set up a little company that essentially is getting other people riding bikes. Because we’re both women it gets people thinking “oh I can do that too” Sometimes I get more of a kick out of seeing people progress in a ride than riding myself. We’re hoping the timing of the festival will be perfect but we will just have to see what happens.” – Bex Baraona
Non the less through their YouTube they’re still helping people to better their skills and get riding with how-to videos and rather fun videos like this Girls Around The World video.
With this unusual pause in racing the downtime seems to have been good for Bex, she was very open about enjoying her time at home and feels that when she does go back to racing she will be the fittest she’s ever been.
Rider: Bex Baraona
Filmer: Nico Turner
Photography: Kieran Kenney
Sponsor: Ibis Cycles
Previous lockdown episodes from Life to Ride:
Locked In Hellsend - Part 3 - Little Bit of Everything
Winning quarantine with bikes and bikes and bikes.
Through the Trees - Emil Johansson
Style, mastered.
Video: At Home with Connor Fearon
Watching Fearon flow never gets old.
Video: The New 5010 X 50to01
Life's a playground, get jibby.
Rider Profile: Handy MacAskill
An interview with fingerbiking's hottest new star, hands down
Accomplice - The Official Trailer for TGR's New Feature Film
All that the bike does for us, and more.
Private DH Tracks on the Oregon Coast w/ Kyle Jameson and Damon Iwanaga
So fresh and so green.
Bike Parks Are Back: Fabio Wibmer & Vali Höll in Saalbach
Style and speed unleashed.
Sound off in the comments below!