Video: GT Factory Racing gets the Band Back Together

With race season finally maybe hopefully on the horizon, GT Factory Racing athletes Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, and Ethan Craik head to Les Orres, France, to re-connect, ride bikes and, have some good times together.

