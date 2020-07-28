Video: GT Factory Racing gets the Band Back Together

Team camp before going back racing, maybe hopefully.

July 28, 2020 By

With race season finally maybe hopefully on the horizon, GT Factory Racing athletes Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, and Ethan Craik head to Les Orres, France, to re-connect, ride bikes and, have some good times together.

LTG
LTG

