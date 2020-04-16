Leah Lind-White rides Kona’s new 120mm Hei Hei; a bike that sits in that distinctly modern category of almost-XC, but also whatever else you want to throw at it. Enjoy a minute of green and gold in Northern California, then dig into Mike Ferrentino’s ride impressions here.

Video by Satchel Cronk.

Note: the trails ridden in the video are private lines built and maintained by the filmmaker, and certain sections were designed with sliding tires in mind. Please be aware of the impact skidding can have on the trails you ride, but if it’s an appropriate time and place, please enjoy riding your bicycle.