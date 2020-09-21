Video: George Brannigan Shows You How To Ride Verbier

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Verbier (pronounced like “FAIR-be-eh”) bike park is a mix of wide open alpine chunk and tight, behind-the-saddle tech. There are a few jump lines, but they work with the landscape, not against it. You end up with a mix of natural and man-made features that demand some true genius if you’re going to find high-speed flow. And it just happens that Propain’s George Brannigan is truly a genius. With a little help from Black Sabbath, Brannigan shows us what’s possible in this southwest Switzerland jem of a bike park.

