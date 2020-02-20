Video: George Brannigan Hits Queenstown
Brannigan healthy and comfy on his new bike is a sight to behold
World Cup Rider George Brannigan hits Queenstown hard on his new Propain Tyee. Certainly not the first video you’ve seen from Queenstown, but certainly not without good reason.
Video: Paul Rayner / Interrobang Studios
Presented by Propain Bikes.
