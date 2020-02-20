Video: George Brannigan Hits Queenstown

Brannigan healthy and comfy on his new bike is a sight to behold

February 20, 2020 By

World Cup Rider George Brannigan hits Queenstown hard on his new Propain Tyee. Certainly not the first video you’ve seen from Queenstown, but certainly not without good reason.

Video: Paul Rayner / Interrobang Studios

Presented by Propain Bikes.

