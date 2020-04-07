Video: Four-Year-Old Takes You Through Her Adventure-Ready Backpack

It seems that the theme of week four lockdown is ‘backyard adventure’, and who better to take you through an essential kit list than a four-year-old. Because, we could all use a little bit more of that little-kid filter; seeing everything around us with abundant curiosity and joy.

“Four-year-old Morgan isn’t letting extended time at home stop her from having adventures. Watch the artist/musician unpack her backpack—brimming with her favorite things—and show us all how we can find adventure in our backyard.” – Osprey Packs