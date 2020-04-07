Video: Four-Year-Old Takes You Through Her Adventure-Ready Backpack

Don't forget the bubbles.

April 7, 2020 By

It seems that the theme of week four lockdown is ‘backyard adventure’, and who better to take you through an essential kit list than a four-year-old. Because, we could all use a little bit more of that little-kid filter; seeing everything around us with abundant curiosity and joy.

“Four-year-old Morgan isn’t letting extended time at home stop her from having adventures. Watch the artist/musician unpack her backpack—brimming with her favorite things—and show us all how we can find adventure in our backyard.” – Osprey Packs

