Progression means different things to different people. For Casey Brown, it is breaking barriers, having a willingness to fail, being scared but doing it anyway, and moving forward. From her humble roots as a child in NZ, to moving to Canada and rising to become one of the best riders in the world, Casey’s unique life story exemplifies what progression is all about. What does progression mean to you? For us, progression is…Casey Brown.

Forward

Filmed By Peter Jamison & Tyler Malay

Additional footage provided by Chad Christensen and Caleb Ely

Edited by Tyler Malay

Directed by Gabe Schroder

Music East Point by Rambutan Jam Band

Intro voice over by Cam McCaul