July 2, 2020 By

Filmed in the fall of 2019, Alan Mandel’s “Surfing in Utah”, is a new short movie produced by film-maker Tim DaCosta.

Mountain Bikes, Utah desert, long hikes, steep chutes, brown pow, and great memories!

Photo Credit: Tim DaCosta

More recent cruising with Alan Mandel.

