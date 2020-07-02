Video: Flowy Freeride in ‘Surfing in Utah’ with Alan Mandel
Good times only.
Filmed in the fall of 2019, Alan Mandel’s “Surfing in Utah”, is a new short movie produced by film-maker Tim DaCosta.
Mountain Bikes, Utah desert, long hikes, steep chutes, brown pow, and great memories!
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: Neko Mulally in 'Rut Stuff RAW'
Carving through chocolate cake.
Videos
Video: Joe Barnes & Co. on a Global MTB Ride During Lockdown
MC Barnes mixing worldwide heat.
Videos
Fingers Crossed BMX: Bike Check
Ruben Alcantara hints that production bikes are coming
Sound off in the comments below!