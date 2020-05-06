‘First Descent’ – Every great adventure starts with a visionary. Kenny Smith’s dream was to combine two passions – mountain bikes and helicopters – into one once-in-a-lifetime trip. The plan was simple: visualize the route, then make it happen. Between the initial vision and journey’s end is a whole lot of fun. Join Kenny Smith and crew as they explore remote parts of British Columbia by bike and heli.
Featured Riders: Kenny Smith, Fraser Newton, Margus Riga, and Charles Diamond.
Soil Searching: Quiet Craftsman
Reading the land, and speaking with your hands.
Fabio Wibmer "Working" From Home
Unsafe social distancing
'Accomplice' Athlete Edits: Ethan Nell
Anything for that Rampage "W".
Video: 'Forward' With Casey Brown
A study in resilience and progression.
'Accomplice' Athlete Edits: Andreu Lacondeguy
Freeride family reunion.
Jaxson Riddle: Young and Hungry
"Riding [Rampage lines] solo is scary, but you gotta do what you g ...
Becoming Ruby | Inclusion, Bikes and Hand-Drawn Heroes
Identity, strength, leadership, and inspiration.
Sound off in the comments below!