‘First Descent’ – Every great adventure starts with a visionary. Kenny Smith’s dream was to combine two passions – mountain bikes and helicopters – into one once-in-a-lifetime trip. The plan was simple: visualize the route, then make it happen. Between the initial vision and journey’s end is a whole lot of fun. Join Kenny Smith and crew as they explore remote parts of British Columbia by bike and heli.

Featured Riders: Kenny Smith, Fraser Newton, Margus Riga, and Charles Diamond.

first descent kenny smith
Photo Credit: Margus Riga
first descent
Photo Credit: Margus Riga

