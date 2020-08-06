Video: Fern Surfing with Max McCulloch

A beautifully self-shot edit.

August 6, 2020 By

Max McCulloch fern surfing on Vancouver Islands; in a video he both shot and stars in.

Hub sounds courtesy of Nobl TR38s on I9 Hydra Hubs.

Locations: Lower Vancouver Island
Riding and Video: Max McCulloch
Made possible by: Nobl Wheels

Watch Max’s previous self-shot wonder HERE.

LTG
LTG-8.3.20

