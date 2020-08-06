Video: Fern Surfing with Max McCulloch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Max McCulloch fern surfing on Vancouver Islands; in a video he both shot and stars in.

Hub sounds courtesy of Nobl TR38s on I9 Hydra Hubs.

Locations: Lower Vancouver Island

Riding and Video: Max McCulloch

Made possible by: Nobl Wheels

Watch Max’s previous self-shot wonder HERE.