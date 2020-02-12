How Long Until Finn Beats Loic? – Fast Life Season 3, Ep. 2
Camaraderie and competition as the 2019 DH circuit hits Ft. Bill and Leogang
Follow Kate Courtney, Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles as they attack the tracks of Fort William, Leogang and Nove Mesto. Will Kate be able to deliver once again? Will Finn be able to catch up to Loic?
Over the course of the past 2 seasons, Fast Life has combined the best on course action with unparalleled mountain bike athlete access, unique racing insights, snappy dialogue and killer music into a winning formula. Bottom line, you only have to check out Fast Life once to know that it’s one of the best World Cup web series on the planet.
