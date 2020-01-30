The New Zealand dream track of Dirt Farm is the setting for the latest edit from the crew at DEITY. Featuring Bas van Steenbergen as he pilots the DEITY 35mm cockpit, dig into some NZ dirt and enjoy that signature BVS style!

Anyone want to ride here?

Filmed/Edited: Hunt Cinema
Photos: Cam Mackenzie
Location: Dirt Farm, NZ

deitycomponents.com

bas farm
Photo Credit: Cam Mackenzie
Photo Credit: Cam Mackenzie
Photo Credit: Cam Mackenzie
Photo Credit: Cam Mackenzie
Photo Credit: Cam Mackenzie

