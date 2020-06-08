Video: Eye of the Storm
A beautiful escape.
‘Eye of the Storm’ – A short mountain biking film by Tristan Deggan.
“I wanted to express the stress I felt when Covid came close to home. The distant threat of the spread seemed like it would never effect us, but when it did I felt so privileged to have a sport to escape the downpour of awful global news and local anxieties. I am sure that riding has come as a necessity for many, but I still hope this film can inspire some to disconnect even for a ride, and to appreciate this very special sport during these times.” – Tristan Deggan
“Covid 19 has effected each and every one of us to a certain degree. I count myself lucky to live and work in an area where I was able to keep accessing my local trails, and pick away at some build projects. Shooting this video with Tristan (from a safe social distance!) and building trails was my way of coping with everything. Hope everyone enjoys the video, we had a great time making it!
I’d also like to give a shout out to “Dangerous Dan” Cowan for building most of the trails on Bowen, it wouldn’t be the same place to ride without him.” – Jay Boysen
