Video: Eye of the Storm

‘Eye of the Storm’ – A short mountain biking film by Tristan Deggan.

“I wanted to express the stress I felt when Covid came close to home. The distant threat of the spread seemed like it would never effect us, but when it did I felt so privileged to have a sport to escape the downpour of awful global news and local anxieties. I am sure that riding has come as a necessity for many, but I still hope this film can inspire some to disconnect even for a ride, and to appreciate this very special sport during these times.” – Tristan Deggan

“Covid 19 has effected each and every one of us to a certain degree. I count myself lucky to live and work in an area where I was able to keep accessing my local trails, and pick away at some build projects. Shooting this video with Tristan (from a safe social distance!) and building trails was my way of coping with everything. Hope everyone enjoys the video, we had a great time making it!