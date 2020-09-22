When Swedish slopestyle pro Emil Johansson gets on his bike, he demonstrates playful ease in everything he does. He shows his unique style once again in this latest video project, which was shot in Queenstown, New Zealand, back in March. The project came together after Crankworx Rotorua when Johansson was forced to extend his stay in New Zealand as the world was slowing down. With time on his hands, he headed to the South Island to shoot.

“It gave me a chance to make a good situation out of an odd time and I learned up with Scott Robb and Hunter Paull to film some fun on the bike,” Johansson says. The result is 3 minutes packed with impressive tricks, as Emil throws down his signature style.