When Swedish slopestyle pro Emil Johansson gets on his bike, he demonstrates playful ease in everything he does. He shows his unique style once again in this latest video project, which was shot in Queenstown, New Zealand, back in March. The project came together after Crankworx Rotorua when Johansson was forced to extend his stay in New Zealand as the world was slowing down. With time on his hands, he headed to the South Island to shoot.
“It gave me a chance to make a good situation out of an odd time and I learned up with Scott Robb and Hunter Paull to film some fun on the bike,” Johansson says. The result is 3 minutes packed with impressive tricks, as Emil throws down his signature style.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Video: 50to01 Crew Makes Sense of Senseless Jumps
It'll work once we ride it in
Connor Fearon, Miranda Miller: Kona Process X, "Sick"
Late-braking news
Owen Marks Defines Style in 'ALL-CAPS'
Chill vibes, full-send.
Video: George Brannigan Shows You How To Ride Verbier
Park-laps of luxury
TIMELESS with Aaron Gwin - Episode 1
Clay Porter and the Gwinner. What are you waiting for?
Brage Vestavik Flows B-Rage, his Beautiful Namesake Trail
Raw dirt, raw audio, raw skill.
Video: Adam Craig Rides Remote Oregon
Exquisitely raw.
Video: Le Tour de France de Kilian Bron
Dope motor doping
Sound off in the comments below!