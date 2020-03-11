Video: Don’t Blink – Sam Blenkinsop Breaks Ground in Glendhu

You don't think New Zealand can get any better, and then it does,

March 11, 2020 By

It’s the kind of ride dreams are made of – untouched dirt in the Southern Alps of New Zealand on trails that flow like mountain runoff. Speed, agility, and flow intersect at every corner, peeling your eyelids back and plastering a grin across your dusty mug.

For some, rides like this are few and far between, and the moment is fleeting – blink and it’s gone.

Sam Blenkinsop was lucky enough to find himself in the middle of one while christening the Glendhu Bike Park, just outside Wanaka, New Zealand – and the crew from HUNT Cinema was there to capture his first tracks aboard the 2020 Sight.

