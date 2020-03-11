Video: Don’t Blink – Sam Blenkinsop Breaks Ground in Glendhu
You don't think New Zealand can get any better, and then it does,
It’s the kind of ride dreams are made of – untouched dirt in the Southern Alps of New Zealand on trails that flow like mountain runoff. Speed, agility, and flow intersect at every corner, peeling your eyelids back and plastering a grin across your dusty mug.
For some, rides like this are few and far between, and the moment is fleeting – blink and it’s gone.
Sam Blenkinsop was lucky enough to find himself in the middle of one while christening the Glendhu Bike Park, just outside Wanaka, New Zealand – and the crew from HUNT Cinema was there to capture his first tracks aboard the 2020 Sight.
