Click here for more on the DEFTRAP pedals.

“To celebrate the launch of the new DEITY DEFTRAP Pedal, we teamed up with David McMillan and Hunt Cinema to showcase the pedal in action throughout the landscape of New Zealand.” – DEITY

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.