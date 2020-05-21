Video: Dean Lucas Rides Downhill at Home
Prepping for...the races?
Dean Lucas finished his first year with SCOTT in 10th overall in the World Cup. Here is Dean a few months back preparing to back up that result on some of his tracks in Australia.
