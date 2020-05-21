Video: Dean Lucas Rides Downhill at Home

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Dean Lucas finished his first year with SCOTT in 10th overall in the World Cup. Here is Dean a few months back preparing to back up that result on some of his tracks in Australia.

