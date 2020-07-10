In this episode of Live To Ride we catch up with British downhill legend Danny Hart. Based in Redcar in the North East of England, he’s fondly known as the Redcar Rocket. A summer without racing has meant extra time riding motocross, pedal laps at his local hill and time with his wife Sofia and newly born daughter Sadie.

Photo Credit: Kieran Kenney

Danny Hart, we all know him, two times world champion, a regular visitor to the top step at the World Cup. His house is a quite literal shrine to his past achievements and so it should be.

Although you might think a summer without racing is the hot news in this house, it’s actually overshadowed by a new member to the family. 5 months ago just before racing was due to start Danny and Sofia had their daughter Sadie.

“It’s been good – especially with Sofia being so good and hands on I can still get out and do what I have to do. Sadie is nearly 5 months old, she’s changing every week which is cool” – Danny Hart

From Danny’s local trails you get a great view over Redcar. This hill was a favourite during lockdown, only a short pedal from his house its proven a handy local spot. Usually Danny would be riding his downhill bike but due to most downhill venues in Britain requiring shuttles they’ve all been shut so he hasn’t had any time on the big bike.

Photo Credit: Kieran Kenney

“I’m fortunate enough to ride from here to the trails, the kids have been building loads of trails in the woods.. I’d never usually ride there but now I know it’s not even that bad to ride.”