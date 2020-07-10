In this episode of Live To Ride we catch up with British downhill legend Danny Hart. Based in Redcar in the North East of England, he’s fondly known as the Redcar Rocket. A summer without racing has meant extra time riding motocross, pedal laps at his local hill and time with his wife Sofia and newly born daughter Sadie.
Danny Hart, we all know him, two times world champion, a regular visitor to the top step at the World Cup. His house is a quite literal shrine to his past achievements and so it should be.
Although you might think a summer without racing is the hot news in this house, it’s actually overshadowed by a new member to the family. 5 months ago just before racing was due to start Danny and Sofia had their daughter Sadie.
“It’s been good – especially with Sofia being so good and hands on I can still get out and do what I have to do. Sadie is nearly 5 months old, she’s changing every week which is cool” – Danny Hart
From Danny’s local trails you get a great view over Redcar. This hill was a favourite during lockdown, only a short pedal from his house its proven a handy local spot. Usually Danny would be riding his downhill bike but due to most downhill venues in Britain requiring shuttles they’ve all been shut so he hasn’t had any time on the big bike.
“I’m fortunate enough to ride from here to the trails, the kids have been building loads of trails in the woods.. I’d never usually ride there but now I know it’s not even that bad to ride.”
More time off racing has meant more time on the Moto, Danny would usually pack up around Christmas for fear of injury before the season but for the first time in his adult life he’s been able to enjoy some of the glorious weather we’ve been enjoying here in the UK.
“With not being able to ride downhill this is the closest I can get to them sort of speeds. I’ve been doing 30 minute Motos, it’s really good training the heart rates are high.”
Video & words: Nico Turner
Photography: Kieran Kenney
Rider: Danny Hart
Sponsor: Madison Saracen
Previous lockdown episodes from Life to Ride:
'The Lensman' - Return to Earth TV with Sterling Lorence
A BTS look at the story and process of one of the greats.
Three Years Building a $12M Trail in the New Zealand Bush
Born from tragedy, but leaving a beautiful legacy.
Video: Ride With the Swedes in Mountain Bike Paradise
A singular stylish Swede, in this case.
Video: Giant Factory Gravity Team Pinned in Lousa
So prepared for a very busy summer of not racing.
Video: Tom van Steenbergen RAW
Big moves on the big bike.
Video: Powered by Pies with Elliot Heap
Manuals, lanuals, whips and manuals--Heap has them on automatic.
Sound off in the comments below!