Video: Commencal Welcomes Andreu Lacondeguy

“A few days before COVID-19 hit the old continent hard, our media team had the chance to film with Andreu Lacondeguy, at his home, in Catalonia. Even if scientists are still looking for a cure for the virus, at least we’ve figured out how to occupy our time whilst we wait… Watch this edit on loop!” – Commencal Bicycles

Commencal welcomes Andreu Lacondeguy with his first edit on an Andorran frame.

