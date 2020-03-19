Video: Commencal Welcomes Andreu Lacondeguy
The Catalan looking Furiously fast.
Commencal welcomes Andreu Lacondeguy with his first edit on an Andorran frame.
“A few days before COVID-19 hit the old continent hard, our media team had the chance to film with Andreu Lacondeguy, at his home, in Catalonia. Even if scientists are still looking for a cure for the virus, at least we’ve figured out how to occupy our time whilst we wait… Watch this edit on loop!” – Commencal Bicycles
Rider: Andreu Lacondeguy
Director: Léon Perrin
Film: Léon Perrin & Gaetan Clary
Edit: Léon Perrin
Sound: Léo Lunel
Photos: Jean-Baptiste Liautard
