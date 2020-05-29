Video: Collin Timmermans – Test Rider, Wrench & Racer

A love for everything bikes.

May 29, 2020 By

Meet local [Orange County] good guy and shredder Collin Timmermans. He rides the wheels off of anything he touches, gives great feedback as a test rider, and is a great all around guy. If you see him on the trails, say hi, you’ll be glad you did!” – Yoshimura R&D of America

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It