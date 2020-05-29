Video: Collin Timmermans – Test Rider, Wrench & Racer
A love for everything bikes.
“Meet local [Orange County] good guy and shredder Collin Timmermans. He rides the wheels off of anything he touches, gives great feedback as a test rider, and is a great all around guy. If you see him on the trails, say hi, you’ll be glad you did!” – Yoshimura R&D of America
