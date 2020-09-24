Video: Clocked Out feat. Trevor Attridge
The Island at its golden summery finest.
Trevor Attridge is a Norco Ambassador and all-around shredder based in Victoria, BC. He’s the kind of guy who will put in a full day at his 9-to-5, then crush out laps until sunset on the gnarliest trails in the area day in, day out. We managed to catch up with him and see what his favourite evening loop looks like. It’s hard to argue with him, a solo ride finishing with a lake dip is the perfect way to decompress.
Video: Max McCulloch
Music: Current Swell – How Many Times
Bike: Norco Sight A1
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: Emil Johansson | South Island Perfection
Smooth operator
Videos
Video: 50to01 Crew Makes Sense of Senseless Jumps
It'll work once we ride it in
Videos
Connor Fearon, Miranda Miller: Kona Process X, "Sick"
Late-braking news
Sound off in the comments below!