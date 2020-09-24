Video: Clocked Out feat. Trevor Attridge

The Island at its golden summery finest.

Trevor Attridge is a Norco Ambassador and all-around shredder based in Victoria, BC. He’s the kind of guy who will put in a full day at his 9-to-5, then crush out laps until sunset on the gnarliest trails in the area day in, day out. We managed to catch up with him and see what his favourite evening loop looks like. It’s hard to argue with him, a solo ride finishing with a lake dip is the perfect way to decompress.

Video: Max McCulloch

Music: Current Swell – How Many Times

Bike: Norco Sight A1

