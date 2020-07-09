Chillzone 3 is a summer hit, we’re warning you!

Like a good meme, the word “Joliiii” (“Yeeeeeww”) will rain on bike parks everywhere.
Don’t be surprised if the people around you, your friends and even your kids are asking for a circular saw and a tarp after this!

chillzone clash
Photo Credit: JB Liautard
chillzone clash pierron
Rumour has it that Thomas Estaque is already in the running for an Oscar!
Joliiii!

.
Film : Leon Perrin & Gaetan Clary
Photos : JB Liautard
Riders : Hugo Frixtalon – Thomas Estaque – Amaury Pierron – Paul Couderc – Pierrick Lannes

Presented by: Commencal Bikes

chillzone clash
More on the new Commencal Clash.

