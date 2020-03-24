Video: CHASE HER – Tomomi Nishikubo

Not the last time you'll hear this name, we think.

March 24, 2020 By

You thought urban freeride was only the domain of the 2000’s and Fabio Wibmer? Tomomi Nishikubo has been quietly going about his business over in Japan, and wants to make you rethink that notion. He has all of the classic stair gaps down (up, too), but also throws in plenty of modern style, creativity and twists. YouTube stardom, coming right up.

