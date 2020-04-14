Video: Cecile Ravenel – Home & Free
The champion, back on her bike.
A year after breaking her back and missing out on the Enduro World Series that she’d so dominated previously, Cécile Ravenel is back riding her bike.
“I guess calling somewhere ’Home’ means way more than we think. I live in the South of France and I know this is definitely where I want to stay in the future. This is where I grew up and where my family and friends are. Looking for some new places has always been something I enjoyed a lot and this edit is a simple way to share this passion with you.” – Cécile Ravanel, 14th of April 2020
Video by Pango Visuals.
In Case You Missed It
Bikes
Kona Introduces The 2020 Hei Hei
Sticking to its roots, but growing a little taller
Videos
House Calls: Guerrilla Gravity and the New Gnarvana
Will Montague and Matt Giaraffa talk with Ryan Palmer
Videos
Video: Adam Brayton Destroying Turns in 'Tea & Biscuits'
Kestrel, incoming.
Videos
Video: Brendan Howey - A Canadian Down Under
Hypnotizing flow and technique.
Sound off in the comments below!