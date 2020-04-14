Video: Cecile Ravenel – Home & Free

A year after breaking her back and missing out on the Enduro World Series that she’d so dominated previously, Cécile Ravenel is back riding her bike.

“I guess calling somewhere ’Home’ means way more than we think. I live in the South of France and I know this is definitely where I want to stay in the future. This is where I grew up and where my family and friends are. Looking for some new places has always been something I enjoyed a lot and this edit is a simple way to share this passion with you.” – Cécile Ravanel, 14th of April 2020

Video by Pango Visuals.