The full cut of Carson Storch from the Title MTB launch video.

Title Components:

– AH1 35 Handlebar

– DM1 35 Stem

– CAM 27.5 / CDH 27.5 Wheels

– JS1 Saddle / MS1 Saddle

– CP1 Carbon Seat Post – Title Seat Post Clamp

www.titlemtb.com

carson storch title mtb
Photo Credit: Clay Porter / John Reynolds

Cinematography: Clay Porter, John Reynolds

Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel

Color: Sam Gilling

Sound Design + Mix: Jason Chiodo, Racketsound

Location: Bend, OR

carson storch roost
Photo Credit: Clay Porter / John Reynolds

Watch Tom Van Steenbergen's full cut from the launch video HERE.

