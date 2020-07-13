The full cut of Carson Storch from the Title MTB launch video. Read more about the component’s themselves HERE.
Title Components:
– AH1 35 Handlebar
– DM1 35 Stem
– CAM 27.5 / CDH 27.5 Wheels
– JS1 Saddle / MS1 Saddle
– CP1 Carbon Seat Post – Title Seat Post Clamp
Cinematography: Clay Porter, John Reynolds
Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel
Color: Sam Gilling
Sound Design + Mix: Jason Chiodo, Racketsound
Location: Bend, OR
Watch Tom Van Steenbergen’s full cut from the launch video HERE.
