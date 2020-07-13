Watch Tom Van Steenbergen’s full cut from the launch video HERE .

Edited by: Brody Jones and Harrison Mendel

The full cut of Carson Storch from the Title MTB launch video. Read more about the component’s themselves HERE .

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.