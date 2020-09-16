Video: Camping & Shredding Big Bear with Canyon CLLCTV

Dusty smiles.

September 16, 2020 By

“Camp out and shred the Snow Summit Bike Park in Big Bear, California, with Canyon CLLCTV USA’s pro freeride and race athletes—Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti and Dante Silva. Sail down jump lines like Party Wave, shralp the scree and steeps of Fall Line and slay full-tilt downhill runs like Miracle Mile—then stay the night to do it all again, even better, the next day.” – Canyon North America

danta silva big bear
Photo Credit: Rob Wessels

Video by: 

Taylor Sage

The riders:

Braydon Bringhurst (https://www.instagram.com/bikerbrayd/), 

KC Deane (https://www.instagram.com/kcdeane/),

Luca Cometti (https://www.instagram.com/luca_cometti/), 

Dante Silva (https://www.instagram.com/dantesilva_122/)

brayden bringhurst snow summit
Photo Credit: Rob Wessels

Supported by: 

Canyon NA (https://www.canyon.com/en-us/)

shredding big bear cometti
Photo Credit: Rob Wessels

LTG
LTG_900x750_9.15.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It