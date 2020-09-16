Video: Camping & Shredding Big Bear with Canyon CLLCTV
Dusty smiles.
“Camp out and shred the Snow Summit Bike Park in Big Bear, California, with Canyon CLLCTV USA’s pro freeride and race athletes—Braydon Bringhurst, KC Deane, Luca Cometti and Dante Silva. Sail down jump lines like Party Wave, shralp the scree and steeps of Fall Line and slay full-tilt downhill runs like Miracle Mile—then stay the night to do it all again, even better, the next day.” – Canyon North America
Video by:
Taylor Sage
The riders:
Braydon Bringhurst (https://www.instagram.com/bikerbrayd/),
KC Deane (https://www.instagram.com/kcdeane/),
Luca Cometti (https://www.instagram.com/luca_cometti/),
Dante Silva (https://www.instagram.com/dantesilva_122/)
Supported by:
Canyon NA (https://www.canyon.com/en-us/)
