With so much time around home lately, you may have noticed a few more plywood ramps and piles of dirt springing up around your neighborhood. Don’t worry, the kids are alright. All they need is a place to play.

See what Cam McCaul makes of the next generation of shredders the latest in Make Your Mark Series; The Kids Are Alright.

Brought to you by Shimano.

