Video: Building Dreams in ‘Vision’s Path’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drawn by the landscape to forge his own path, Henry Lanman spent every free moment for a year creating his vision in the hills, only to be stripped short of the full experience by injury. His drive to express a unique approach to trail building led him to an all together different landscape, in which, after a long stint of recovery and building, resulted to his dream ride. A trained geologist and life-long rider, Henry’s approach to his projects is both calculated, dynamic and artistic. Produced, filmed and edited by Logan Bonwell Featuring Henry Lanman, Sage Cattabriga-alosa, Max Ford Drone by Jonathon Chandler Sponsored by PNW Components

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.