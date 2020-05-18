Video: Building Dreams in ‘Vision’s Path’
Taking challenge and finding opportunity.
Drawn by the landscape to forge his own path, Henry Lanman spent every free moment for a year creating his vision in the hills, only to be stripped short of the full experience by injury. His drive to express a unique approach to trail building led him to an all together different landscape, in which, after a long stint of recovery and building, resulted to his dream ride. A trained geologist and life-long rider, Henry’s approach to his projects is both calculated, dynamic and artistic.
Produced, filmed and edited by Logan Bonwell
Featuring Henry Lanman, Sage Cattabriga-alosa, Max Ford
Drone by Jonathon Chandler
Sponsored by PNW Components
Video: Elements (Of Luxury)
Invent yourself, then reinvent yourself.
Video: DEFTRAP featuring David McMillan
Another heater from DEITY to celebrate their latest release on vinyl.
A Feast for the Senses
When the rider is upstaged by the dirt ... almost
Video: Craig Evans Rides His Bike
Riding like THAT would be fun.
