Video: Building Dreams in ‘Vision’s Path’

Drawn by the landscape to forge his own path, Henry Lanman spent every free moment for a year creating his vision in the hills, only to be stripped short of the full experience by injury. His drive to express a unique approach to trail building led him to an all together different landscape, in which, after a long stint of recovery and building, resulted to his dream ride. A trained geologist and life-long rider, Henry’s approach to his projects is both calculated, dynamic and artistic.
