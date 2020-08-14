Video: Brown Pow at Mount Shasta Bike Park

“Mount Shasta Bike park has approximately 10 miles of Lift Accessed trails winding through old-growth red firs, meadows, bridges over creeks all wrapped up with breathtaking panoramic views. It’s pretty, don’t get us wrong, but you will probably be more focused on the trail ahead of you.

We sit on a volcano, so let’s talk about the Duff because we have it a lot of it. It’s soft, it’s playful, and it takes real skill to look cool in it. Forget your front brakes, put a foot down, and if you fall at least it’s soft.

Douglas Butte lift offers gnarly downhill trails descending 1,400′ to the base of the park. Advanced feature trails, technical trails, step-downs, and a “scenic” road gap to get the blood pumping.

With water, the volcanic soil will pack down. We have newly improved irrigation on our flow trail, off the Marmot lift. Both of these trails are ideal for the above-average “beginner”, or intermediate biker. With 1000’ of decent to the base, rhythmic banked turns, wall rides, tabletops, and a road gap, you are guaranteed to be hootin’ and hollerin’.

We encourage camping for free in our parking lot overnight, or if you want to make an expedition out of your trip, bike up to our Beyond the Boundaries Backcountry Cabin. Just under 5 miles to the cabin surrounded by spectacular views.

This is a place to challenge yourself and egg on your friends, where you will need to rub in the dirt. Mount Shasta Bike Park is a place of dare and adventure.” – Mount Shasta Bike Park

Video by Brian Cahal