Video: Brendan Howey – A Canadian Down Under

Hypnotizing flow and technique.

April 9, 2020 By

Brendan Howey escapes Canadian winter down under.

After spending a few weeks in Australia last year, Brendan Howey made the decision to chase summer this year and spend the majority of his “winter” down under, riding bikes and digging trail in Maydena, Tasmania.

Deep in the Tasmanian rainforest beneath the ferns Brendan tears up the Maydena Bike park trails in typical Howey style all aboard his Commencal Furious.

Film & Edit : Ryan Finley

