Video: Brendan Howey – A Canadian Down Under

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brendan Howey escapes Canadian winter down under.

After spending a few weeks in Australia last year, Brendan Howey made the decision to chase summer this year and spend the majority of his “winter” down under, riding bikes and digging trail in Maydena, Tasmania.

Deep in the Tasmanian rainforest beneath the ferns Brendan tears up the Maydena Bike park trails in typical Howey style all aboard his Commencal Furious.

Film & Edit : Ryan Finley