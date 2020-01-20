While most riders spent September of 2019 prepping for Red Bull Rampage, Brandon Semenuk gathered his crew and tripped to Hakuba Valley and Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort to film.
For this installment from Revel Co for Red Bull, Clay Porter joined the crew alongside visionary Rupert Walker to shoot the project while Evan Intern, Dan Fleury and Kane Boyce got to work on the shovels and machines to shape the Japanese dirt into Semenuk’s vision.
