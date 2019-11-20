Video: Blowin’ Off Steam with Bernard Kerr
Plenty of two-and-three-wheeled drifting with the future supercross champ
In England, there are two things in greater abundance than people realize: Sunny days and excellent mountain biking. And no one knows how to take advantage of these two things better than Bernard Kerr. With a few of his favorite things – like the Trail 429, an Enduro Build, and a 3-wheeled car, Bernard attacks the Surrey and Hampshire hills on a bluebird day.
Click here for more on the new Pivot 429 Enduro.
