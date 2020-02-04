The Cannondale Waves crew take their name seriously. Spending their days bike surfing round looking for the best spots, the boys found themselves in Portugal at Chiba Bike Farm. With the cameras out to capture the madness, finding the perfect wave was the goal.

The Waves crew are coming in hot for another year with Cannondale. Expect to see more exciting projects aboard their Habits and new machines on the horizon.

This is just a taste of what is to come.