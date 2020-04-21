Long-time riding buddies Spencer and Donny have grown apart in their riding ways. One is the ultra XC hardtail guy and the other is stuck in a world of Downhill (and Rainer). How can they reconcile their differences? Fortunately Dr. Paddy White, a highly unlicensed therapist has just the thing: The all-new Hei Hei CR! This bike blends the best of XC and enduro into one lean machine. One ride and their woes are behind them! That’s what we call Bicycle Therapy.

Kona hei hei
Photo Credit: Ty Deschaine
Spencer sending.

bicycle therapy
Photo Credit: Kona Bikes
Donny descending.

