What is adventure? What does it mean to you? On a recent visit to the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan three professional mountain bikers from three very different sides of the industry came together to understand why we continue to push ourselves in all four corners of the globe. Why we keep coming back to ride and carry our mountain bikes into the unknown, and what it is that underpins this unique sport that we are addicted to. Adventure is…

Dan Milner – Professional mountain bike photographer

Euan Wilson – CEO of @H+I Adventures | mountain bike tours

Sam Seward – Mountain bike adventure rider

Click here for BIKE’s full feature photo story from this special trip.

Photo Credit: Dan Milner
Photo Credit: Dan Milner
Photo Credit: Dan Milner
Photo Credit: Dan Milner
Photo Credit: Dan Milner

