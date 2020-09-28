George Brannigan and Clemens Kaudela teamed up for Propain Bikes edit for the All-New Propain Spindrift: Beyond The Elements. Shot in and around Châtel – Port du Soleil, Propain Bikes spared no effort to put the bike in a scene where it belongs. In freeride terrain.

Photo Credit: Propain Bicycles

Pure freeride action combining the four elements fire, earth, water and air with the riding style of George and Clemens. Enjoy three minutes of natural force and breath-taking riding. Pure Video Epic on the Propain Spindrift.

Photo Credit: Propain Bicycles

Presented by: PROPAIN Bikes
Riders: George Brannigan and Clemens Kaudela
Cinematography: Onpoint.Pictures
Produced by: GZELA.EU
Supported by: Châtel, Port du Soleil

Words by PROPAIN Bikes.

