Video: Between The Races, Ep. 7 – Brendan Fairclough
“Episode 7 takes us to the Surrey Hills to have some time off with @Brendan Fairclough ‘Brendog’. The British racer does it all… races in World Cups, rides Fest Series and releases legendary video parts like ‘Deathgrip’ and ‘A Dog’s Life.’ Behind the scenes, Brendog has one of the most chilled attitudes in the game and has more fun on his bike than anyone else. Get to know Brendog a little better Between The Races..
Episode 8 will revisit where it all began as we revisit when Amaury Pierron was preparing for the 2019 race season in the first ever episode of BTR last year. Between the Races is an 8-part series premiering on Monster Energy YouTube and followed by a longer movie to be released just before the start of the 2020 DH World Cup season.” – Monster Energy
Episode 1: Australia with Connor FearonOpens in a new Window.Opens in a new Window.
Episode 2: Redcar with Danny HartOpens in a new Window.
Episode 3: Vancouver Island with Mark Wallace
Episode 4: Adelaide with Troy Brosnan
Episode 5: North Carlolina with Luca Shaw
Video: Tennessee National; Third Time's the Charm - Rooted MTB
The best privateer vibes out there.
The Grand Finale - Fast Life S3, E7
One race, with everything on the line.
Video: Time & Tide
Joe Barnes and Lachlan Blair get all kinds of shapely while digging rut ...
Video: Little Trail Hunter, Part Two
Matt Hunter knows how to raise 'em right
Sound off in the comments below!